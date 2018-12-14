Vehicle customs clearance authority extends business hours to deal with growing number of imports

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. A drastic growth in vehicle imports has been documented in 2018 – reaching 62,500 cars annually from the previous 40,000, the State Revenue Committee said in a press release.

It said that the vehicle customs clearance department of the Ararat Customs House was not initially designed to deal with such big numbers of vehicles, which has led to queues and accumulations.

“The State Revenue Committee is taking steps to give a complex solution to the problem. Until a full resolution, the committee is informing that customs clearance of vehicles can be carried out in all customs checkpoints and customs houses”, it said.

At the same time, the committee said that the Ararat Customs House will extend business hours and will be open from 09:00 to 21:00 from Monday to Friday until yearend, in order to “avoid queues”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan