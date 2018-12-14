LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-12-18
LONDON, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 December:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.05% to $1937.00, copper price down by 0.19% to $6144.00, lead price down by 0.33% to $1975.50, nickel price down by 0.87% to $10780.00, tin price up by 1.26% to $19225.00, zinc price down by 0.56% to $2590.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $55250.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 10:14 Vehicle customs clearance authority extends business hours to deal with growing number of imports
- 09:59 U.S. Senate passes resolution blaming MBS for Khashoggi murder
- 09:54 EU summit rules out renegotiation of Brexit deal
- 09:51 Strasbourg shooter killed by police in firefight
- 08:49 European Stocks - 13-12-18
- 08:47 US stocks - 13-12-18
- 08:46 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-12-18
- 08:45 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 13-12-18
- 08:44 Oil Prices Up - 13-12-18
- 12.13-22:33 U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations approves nomination of Lynne Tracy as U.S. Ambassador to Armenia
- 12.13-21:24 Russia wants fair and mutually acceptable settlement of NK conflict – Lavrov
- 12.13-21:12 Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for all types of vehicles
- 12.13-20:58 Ambassador Świtalski optimistic over improvement of human rights in closed facilities – results of thematic contests summed up
- 12.13-19:54 Georgian PM congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on impressive victory of “My step” bloc
- 12.13-19:07 CSTO Gen-Sec’s appointment issue still unresolved – Pashinyan’s spokesperson denies Nazarbayev’s announcement
- 12.13-18:32 Nikol Pashinyan receives newly appointed Ambassador of Latvia to Armenia
- 12.13-18:21 Lebanese PM Saad Hariri congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on victory of “My step” block
- 12.13-17:40 Court verdict over ex-Secretary of Security Council's arrest motion to be delivered December 14
- 12.13-17:37 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-12-18
- 12.13-17:36 Asian Stocks - 13-12-18
- 12.13-17:27 Situation in Armenia is safe, under control – police respond to U.S. embassy travel alert
- 12.13-17:20 No Armenians among victims of Turkey train crash – preliminary reports
- 12.13-17:00 “Wherever I’ll be, I’ll continue bearing same responsibility” – education minister on possible tenure in parliament
- 12.13-16:32 Armenia, Iran seek closer healthcare cooperation
- 12.13-15:56 President of Artsakh, Armenian PM hold meeting in Yerevan
- 12.13-15:53 Government approves decision to partially compensate tuition fees of Syrian-Armenian students
- 12.13-15:32 Number of prisoners drops to unprecedented low in Armenia
- 12.13-14:53 Former Secretary of Security Council will obstruct justice if not arrested, argue investigators
- 12.13-14:50 Zakharova sees great potential for development of Armenian-Russian relations
- 12.13-14:36 EU to provide 8 mln Euros through ‘Strengthening Democracy in Armenia’ program
- 12.13-14:26 EU to provide 26,000,000 Euros for development of innovations in Armenia
- 12.13-14:22 Inmates in unsuccessful prison break charged for aggravated assault
- 12.13-14:22 Yerevan to have new regional landfill
- 12.13-13:48 Government to provide funds for treatment of soldier in France
- 12.13-13:14 Pashinyan delivers hardline stance regarding optimization of bureaucratic issues
17:24, 12.07.2018
Viewed 1730 times Ex-president’s nephew discovered in Prague
13:02, 12.08.2018
Viewed 1519 times Rain down the firestorm: Armenian military showcases leviathan ballistic missile systems loaded with colossal firepower
12:18, 12.11.2018
Viewed 1476 times SWAT team, air support and 300+ officers crack down on Armenian-Georgian-Azerbaijani organized crime syndicate in France
16:52, 12.07.2018
Viewed 1427 times Pashinyan demands explanation from President of Belarus for disclosing content of CSTO closed-format session
10:42, 12.13.2018
Viewed 1286 times Trump lauds diligence of Armenian people