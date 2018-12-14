LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-12-18

LONDON, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 December:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.05% to $1937.00, copper price down by 0.19% to $6144.00, lead price down by 0.33% to $1975.50, nickel price down by 0.87% to $10780.00, tin price up by 1.26% to $19225.00, zinc price down by 0.56% to $2590.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $55250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.