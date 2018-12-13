Lebanese PM Saad Hariri congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on victory of “My step” block

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Saad Hariri, Prime Minister of Lebanon.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the Lebanese PM congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of the victory of “My step” block in the early parliamentary elections of Armenia and expressed confidence that in the upcoming years the bilateral cooperation will continue to develop and enhance, including in the economic sphere.

Nikol Pashinyan and Saad Hariri also discussed a number of issues of Armenian-Lebanese agenda of relations.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan