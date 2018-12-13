President of Artsakh, Armenian PM hold meeting in Yerevan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan had a meeting with caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on December 13 in Yerevan, Armenia.

According to Sahakyan’s office, the meeting addressed issues concerning the domestic and foreign policies and security of Artsakh and Armenia, and the development of the 2019 state budgets of the two countries.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan