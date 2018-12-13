Zakharova sees great potential for development of Armenian-Russian relations

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Russia have great potential to develop the bilateral relations, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said today at a briefing, reports Armenpress.

“We have all the opportunities to maintain and develop the dynamics which has been put on the basis of our relations. We have a wonderful dynamics for development of bilateral relations which is a result of many years of work that brought benefit to the peoples of the two countries. I think that it is known in Armenia what contribution Russia had to the development of bilateral ties”, she said.

Zakharova noted that it is necessary to keep the dynamics of bilateral partnership and deepen it in all existing directions and also to open new cooperation directions.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan