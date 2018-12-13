EU to provide 8 mln Euros through ‘Strengthening Democracy in Armenia’ program

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government considers appropriate to approve the financial agreement on Strengthening Democracy in Armenia between the EU and Armenia, reports Armenpress.

The agreement aims at strengthening democracy in Armenia, raising trust towards the government and increasing the level of engagement of civil society.

Based on the results of the program, outcomes in several directions, such as transparent and reliable elections, open working style of the government and accountability, raising respect on human rights , constructive dialogue mechanism with the civil society, development of participating democracy, development of active media atmosphere in Armenia, strengthening of engagement of women, will be registered.

The program is funded by the EU within the frames of the European Neighborhood Instrument. The total cost of the program is 8.04 million Euros.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan