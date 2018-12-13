Minister rules out Russian gas tariff increase

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources of Armenia Garegin Baghramyan rules out an increase of gas tariffs supplied by Russia.

Speaking to reporters, he also noted that a discussion about the gas tariff has taken place between Armenian caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg.

“I can’t tell details, the negotiations continue,” he said.

