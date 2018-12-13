Higher court overrules arrest verdict for ex-chief investigator in March 1 case

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Criminal Court of Appeals has overruled a lower court’s verdict on arresting Vahagn Harutyunyan, the former chief investigator of the ongoing March 1 investigation, Harutyunyan’s lawyer Mihran Poghosyan said.

Harutyunyan is suspected in fabricating evidence in the case.

The March 1 case is the ongoing probe of the 2008 post-election unrest which left ten people dead in Yerevan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan