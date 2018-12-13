Higher court overrules arrest verdict for ex-chief investigator in March 1 case
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Criminal Court of Appeals has overruled a lower court’s verdict on arresting Vahagn Harutyunyan, the former chief investigator of the ongoing March 1 investigation, Harutyunyan’s lawyer Mihran Poghosyan said.
Harutyunyan is suspected in fabricating evidence in the case.
The March 1 case is the ongoing probe of the 2008 post-election unrest which left ten people dead in Yerevan.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 13:06 Minister rules out Russian gas tariff increase
- 12:45 Armenia parliamentary election held in line with democratic standards – Poland
- 12:34 Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to President of Kazakhstan
- 12:32 EU to provide 7.5 mln Euros to Armenia to carry out key economic reforms
- 12:30 Russian FM to meet with Azerbaijani president, foreign minister in Baku
- 12:25 Russia set for constructive dialogue with new Armenian parliament, government - Zakharova
- 12:17 Higher court overrules arrest verdict for ex-chief investigator in March 1 case
- 12:11 Government to provide partial tuition fee compensations for distinguished students and former military
- 11:51 Armenian foreign ministry official to participate in BSEC ministerial session in Baku, Azerbaijan
- 11:42 Pashinyan announces reduction of student loan interest rates
- 11:28 Promotion of investments, development of Army, poverty reduction: Pashinyan outlines government’s upcoming actions
- 11:20 Former chief bodyguard of ex-president to remain under arrest, court rules
- 11:16 Ex-Secretary of Security Council denies wrongdoing amid multiple criminal charges
- 10:59 Acting PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan meets Swiss-Armenian community representatives in Geneva
- 10:50 Armenian justice ministry continues prison healthcare reforms
- 10:42 Trump lauds diligence of Armenian people
- 10:01 Residents of small village in Armenia’s north-west wake up to spectacular 30cm snow
- 09:59 Roads mainly passable in Armenia
- 09:58 Pilot rescued after Hawker Hunter military jet crashes off Hawaii
- 09:54 1 injured in filling station explosion
- 09:48 May survives no confidence vote
- 09:46 ‘Follow official reports’ – Artsakh presidential spox on rumors about high-ranking sackings
- 09:01 European Stocks - 12-12-18
- 09:00 US stocks up - 12-12-18
- 08:58 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-12-18
- 08:57 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 12-12-18
- 08:56 Oil Prices Down - 12-12-18
- 12.12-20:56 Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for all types of vehicles
- 12.12-20:45 No Armenians among Strasbourg incident victims – preliminary data
- 12.12-20:10 UK expects close cooperation with Armenian Government and National Assembly - Alan Duncan
- 12.12-18:35 Turkey plans new military operations in Syria
- 12.12-17:28 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-12-18
- 12.12-17:27 Asian Stocks - 12-12-18
- 12.12-17:23 The best children's book fair to be donated to jubilees of "Armenpress", Khnko-Aper Library and "Edit Print"
- 12.12-17:09 France’s Veolia considers transforming Armenia representation into Caucasus, Central Asia headquarters
17:24, 12.07.2018
Viewed 1664 times Ex-president’s nephew discovered in Prague
13:02, 12.08.2018
Viewed 1449 times Rain down the firestorm: Armenian military showcases leviathan ballistic missile systems loaded with colossal firepower
12:18, 12.11.2018
Viewed 1384 times SWAT team, air support and 300+ officers crack down on Armenian-Georgian-Azerbaijani organized crime syndicate in France
16:52, 12.07.2018
Viewed 1371 times Pashinyan demands explanation from President of Belarus for disclosing content of CSTO closed-format session
12:06, 12.06.2018
Viewed 1358 times 69.4% of voters say will vote in favor of My Step alliance during upcoming elections – GALLUP poll