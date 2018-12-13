Promotion of investments, development of Army, poverty reduction: Pashinyan outlines government’s upcoming actions

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan touched upon the results of the recent snap parliamentary elections and stated that the citizens gave a serious mandate to the My Step alliance to govern the country in the next five years, reports Armenpress. Pashinyan said this speaks about the fact that the government’s actions are still ahead, which means that the executive has managed to do certain things which served a base to give a mandate to continue the activities of the current government.

The acting PM outlined several key actions of the government for the future. “The first one, of course, is the promotion of investments in the context of economic revolution. We should record that there is a great investment interest towards Armenia which will continue growing in the future. I want to draw the attention of all public officials in Armenia and task them to create all conditions and not to create any barrier for investments. I hope I will not receive any signal that there are some obstacles for any program”, Pashinyan said, adding that the procedures must be simplified as much as possible in order to avoid any artificial obstacle.

“Among the upcoming actions, the important is the promotion of investments and creation of favorable environment for all potential investors so that investment plans turn into investments. The second one is the development of the military-industrial complex, and I link the solution of this issue with our vision to make Armenia a technological country and the imperative to develop the engineering, technical mind. The next key task is to raise the combat readiness of the Armed Forces, and I have stated that we must be able to invest nearly 2.5 billion AMD for the development of the Armed Forces in the next five years. In order to find these funds, additional actions are needed, the talk is about the additional funds, some of which must be directed for improving the social condition of the servicemen”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

The acting PM said the next key direction is the field of education, to bring the high educational system to a qualitatively new level and strengthen its ties with the economic needs. “We have talked about the necessity to unite the higher education system, there is a great misbalance between the university and departmental systems.

Our next important task is to carry out major reforms in healthcare sector with the goal to ensure the access of services to the broad layers of the public. These services must be really and completely implemented.

We also attach importance to the issue of upgrading the public administration system and raising its effectiveness. As a solution to this we must perceive the recording of the significant changes in the citizens’ social condition and welfare level. Our task is to eliminate extreme poverty in Armenia and significantly reduce poverty rate. We have the mandate of the citizens and must be able to solve these issues first of all by the promotion of work and creation of necessary conditions for this work”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



