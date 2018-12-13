Roads mainly passable in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. On December 13, as of 09:15, roads are mainly passable in Armenia, only the Vardenyats Pass is closed.

The ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress that snowfalls are reported on the Vardenyats Pass, Artik, Aparan towns, Aragac region and Sisian-Zanger, Saravan-Znger highways.

Drivers are urged to use winter tires while travelling to the provinces.

The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles.

