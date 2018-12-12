UK expects close cooperation with Armenian Government and National Assembly - Alan Duncan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The UK welcomes the preliminary assessment of the international observation mission that the Armenian parliamentary elections on 9 December 2018 “were held with respect for fundamental freedoms and enjoyed broad public trust”, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Government of the UK.

The UK Government is pleased to have supported the preparations for these elections as a member of the international consortium contributing funding to the Electoral Support Project in Armenia (ESPA) implemented by UNDP.

Minister for Europe Sir Alan Duncan said:

“These elections mark an important new stage in Armenia’s democratic development. I congratulate the My Step Alliance led by Nikol Pashinyan on its impressive victory, as well as the other parties elected to the National Assembly.

The UK Government looks forward to working closely with the new Government and Parliament of Armenia, supporting further consolidation of democratic institutions and ambitious political and economic reforms for the benefit of the Armenian people”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan