Court extends pre-trial arrest of MP Manvel Grigoryan for another two months

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan court has extended the pre-trial detention of MP Manvel Grigoryan for another two months, Grigoryan’s attorney Arsen Mkrtchyan told reporters, Armenpress reports.

“The court made a decision to approve the investigator’s motion and reject that of the defending side”, the attorney said.

Manvel Grigoryan was charged for illegal possession of firearms and grand theft.

He was remanded in custody on June 16, and then was stripped of immunity by the Parliament on June 19.

