Pashinyan personally visits town school with ongoing students strike

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has visited the #3 public school of the town of Charentsavan in Kotayk Province, where students are on a strike for already ten days.

Caretaker Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan and Governor of Kotayk Romanos Petrosyan were accompanying Pashinyan on the visit.

Students and their parents are protesting the election of a new principal and are demanding for interim principal Lusine Karapetyan to remain in office.

They claim that the election of a new principal proceeded with irregularities and the council that made the selection carried out instructions.

The governor had earlier notified on Facebook that Pashinyan will personally visit the school to reach a resolution of the problem.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan