Roads update: Snowfalls affect traffic in Armenian regions

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Snowfalls have prompted the shutdown of several roads in Armenia, and a number of others are difficult to pass as of 08:30, December 12.

According to transportation authorities, the Vardenyats Pass is closed for cargo vehicles with trailers, roads in Spitak are difficult to pass for cargo trucks.

Snow is falling in the Amasia region of the province of Shirak. The Ministry of Transportation, Communication and Information Technologies has cautioned drivers on clear ice formations along the Sotk-Karvajar road.

Snowfalls have hit the regions of Aparan, Aragats, Gavar, Talin, Vayk, Sisian and Meghri, as well as in the Vardenyats Pass and Spitak.

Road supervision agencies have been dispatched to carry out clearing and snow removal activities.

Georgian authorities said that the Stepantsminda-Lars road is shut down for cargo vehicles.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.

Located on an elevation of 2410 meters in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Vardenyats Pass is a mountain pass in the eastern section of the Vardenis mountain range, where the Martuni-Yeghegnadzor highway passes through. The 14th century Selim Caravanserai is located here.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan