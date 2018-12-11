Charles Aznavour’s monument to be raised in Moscow

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The issue of selecting the place of Charles Aznavour’s monument is being discussed in Moscow. ARMENPRESS reports, citing “Moskovskij Komsomolets”, it’s possible that the legendary late chansonnier’s songs may be performed at Moscow International House of Music in Zamoskvorechye, if the monument is erected in the terrace of the building.

The municipal authorities are still doing a survey among the citizens to find out the best place for the monument.

Chairman of Javakhk Diaspora in Russia Aghasi Arabyan told the periodical that Moscow City Duma has approved the idea of raising the monument in the city center, but for deciding the shape of the monument it’s first necessary to find the appropriate place. “The monument will be bronze-made. The statue will be made by the funding of the Armenian community. Aznavour spent his entire childhood in Russian atmosphere, his parents spoke in Russian and he loved to visit Moscow. This monument will become the symbol of Russian-French, Russian-Armenian and in general, multi-national friendship”, Arabyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan