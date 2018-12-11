Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 December

Ambassador Manasaryan delivers credentials to King of Thailand


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Thailand Sergey Manasaryan delivered credentials to King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the Ambassador is scheduled to meet with the Princess of Thailand, as well as the representatives of the foreign ministry of the country during the upcoming two days.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




