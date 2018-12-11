Acting PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan to depart for Switzerland on working visit

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Anna Hakobyan, spouse of Armenia’s acting prime minister, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smile Foundations, will pay a working visit to Switzerland on December 12-17, reports Armenpress.

During the visit Mrs. Hakobyan will meet with the members of the Armenian-Swiss parliamentary friendship group, as well as a number of philanthropists. She will also visit the Frank Muller company, the Armenian Genocide Memorial, as well as will meet with the Armenian community representatives in the Armenian center in Geneva. During the visit Anna Hakobyan is also expected to attend the graduation ceremony of the students of Geneva’s Topalian College, as well as a concert dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Spitak earthquake.

