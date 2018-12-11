Prosecution requests court to extend pre-trial arrest of retired general, MP Manvel Grigoryan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The prosecution has requested the court to extend the pre-trial detention of retired general Manvel Grigoryan by another two months.

Grigoryan, a Member of Parliament, was stripped of immunity by parliament in June and placed under arrest in suspicion of illegal possession of firearms and grand theft.

Spokesperson for the general prosecution Arevik Khachatryan told ARMENPRESS that the court is currently holding a hearing on the extension of the arrest.

The MP’s lawyers have numerously raised concerns regarding his health condition in jail.

At the time of his arrest Grigoryan also served as president of the Yerkrapah Union of Volunteers, but was later ousted by the board of the organization amid highly scandalous accusations.

Law enforcement agencies found a private zoo, a car collection, huge amounts of weapons and ammunition, as well as embezzled military supplies and donations in his compound.

