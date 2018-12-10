Pashinyan reaffirms that CSTO member state Armenia does not strive to join NATO

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is a CSTO member state and does not strive to join NATO, but will continue to preserve relations with that organization, ARMENPRESS reports acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan told about this in a meeting with the representatives of foreign media.

“We have relations with the NATO in terms of peacekeeping missions, including in Kosovo, Afghanistan and we will continue this cooperation. But we do not strive to join the NATO, we are a CSTO member state”, Pashinyan said.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that Armenia preserves partnering relations with Russia and the EU, but will not be in the zone of influence of anyone.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan