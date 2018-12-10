There will be no revenge against opposition, but bribe givers should be brought to responsibility - Pashinyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The authorities of Armenia are not planning to carry out revenge against opposition, acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan told the representatives of foreign media on December 10.

He emphasized that it’s not possible to fight against corruption without investigating the actions of high ranking officials. Nikol Pashinyan added that any official that is somehow linked to any corruption scheme should know that he will be brought to responsibility.

“There will be no revenge, but bribe givers should be brought to responsibility”, he said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan