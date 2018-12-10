Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 December

Armenian President congratulates President of Artsakh on NKR State Independence Referendum and Constitution Day


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a telephone conversation with President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on December 10 and congratulated him on NKR State Independence Referendum and Constitution Day, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




