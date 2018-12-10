Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-12-18
YEREVAN, 10 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 December, USD exchange rate up by 0.14 drams to 485.13 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.19 drams to 553.48 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.07 drams to 7.32 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.81 drams to 617.04 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price вup by 17.29 drams to 19392.11 drams. Silver price вup by 1.71 drams to 225.93 drams. Platinum price вup by 19.14 drams to 12306.26 drams.
