CEC Chairman doesn’t consider voter turnout in snap elections low

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia Tigran Mukuchyan considers the voter turnout in yesterday’s snap parliamentary elections normal, reports Armenpress.

“I don’t agree with the view that the citizens were not active and that a low turnout was recorded. The voters were fully informed about the elections, I think the turnout was normal. I think the passive participation in the morning was conditioned by bad weather conditions, but especially in the afternoon an activeness was noticed in the polling stations”, he said.

According to the preliminary results, the voter turnout in the December 9 snap parliamentary elections was 48.63%.

The preliminary results released by the Central Electoral Commission:

-The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) received 4.7% or 59068 votes

-Citizen’s Decision Social-Democratic party received 0.68% or 8533 votes

-The ARF received 3.89% or 48822 votes

-My Step Alliance received 70.44% or 884849 votes

-Bright Armenia party got 6.37% or 80049 votes

-Christian-Democratic Rebirth party received 0.51% or 6460 votes

-National Progress party received 0.33% or 4122 votes

-We alliance – 2% or 25174 votes

-Rule of Law party – 0.99% or 12390 votes

-Sasna Tsrer Pan-Armenian party – 1.82% or 22868 votes

-Prosperous Armenia party – 8.27% or 103837 votes

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan