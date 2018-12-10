My Step – 70.44%, Prosperous Armenia – 8.27%, Bright Armenia – 6.37%: CEC approves protocol of preliminary results of snap elections

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Central Electoral Commission of Armenia has prepared the protocol of the preliminary results of the voting of snap parliamentary elections, reports Armenpress.

The protocol was unanimously approved during the CEC’s today’s session.

According to the preliminary data of the Central Electoral Commission, the votes of voters between the parties and party alliances have been distributed in the following way:

-The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) received 4.7% or 59068 votes

-Citizen’s Decision Social-Democratic party received 0.68% or 8533 votes

-The ARF received 3.89% or 48822 votes

-My Step Alliance received 70.44% or 884849 votes

-Bright Armenia party got 6.37% or 80049 votes

-Christian-Democratic Rebirth party received 0.51% or 6460 votes

-National Progress party received 0.33% or 4122 votes

-We alliance – 2% or 25174 votes

-Rule of Law party – 0.99% or 12390 votes

-Sasna Tsrer Pan-Armenian party – 1.82% or 22868 votes

-Prosperous Armenia party – 8.27% or 103837 votes