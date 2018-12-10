Snowfalls, fog reported on some highways in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. On December 10, as of 09:30, snowfalls are reported on the roads of Hrazdan town.

The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress that fog is reported on the highways of Kotayk province, Baghramyan and Kapan.

The Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass for heavy and trailer trucks.

Clearing operations are underway.

The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

