Rival marches take place in London ahead of Brexit vote

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Thousands of people have taken to the streets in London to march in a UKIP-organised rally and a counter-protest march, BBC reports.

A UKIP spokesman said "quite a few thousand" supporters turned up to their "Brexit Betrayal" march.

Marching in opposition were anti-fascist groups and Labour-backed campaigners.

Laura Parker of Labour grassroots group Momentum claimed their counter-demonstration "vastly" outnumbered UKIP's "nearly five to one".

She said: "Even with the UKIP machine in tow, he [Tommy Robinson] only managed to bring a few thousand supporters out on the streets while we mobilised nearly 15,000 to march against his racism and bigotry."

Police have not provided an estimate of crowd sizes.

Despite fears there could be clashes between the pro and anti-Brexiteers today, the marches which streamed through the streets of central London passed off peacefully.

Police said it had imposed conditions, including sticking to planned routes and time limitations.

Police barriers separated the protesters and counter-protesters, BBC said.