CEC presents preliminary results of 29 polling stations

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Central Electoral Commission of Armenia has presented preliminary results of 29 polling stations.

ARMENPRESS reports “My Step” block is the leader with 1362 votes or 59.71%, Prosperous Armenia Party is the second with 347 votes or 15.21%. The 3rd is the ARF with 223 votes or 9.78%. Lusavor hayastan Party (Luminous Armenia Party) has received 126 votes or 5.52%. The Republican Party has received 116 votes or 5.09%. Rule of Law Party has received 35 votes or 1.53%.

The other forces have collected less than 1%.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan