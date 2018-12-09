Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 December

Voter turnout below 50% - preliminary data


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. 1 million 260 thousand and 840 citizens or 48.63% of 2 million 592 thousand and 479 eligible citizens of Armenia have participated in the early parliamentary elections of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports CEC chairman Tigran Mukuchyan informed.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration