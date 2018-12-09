Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 December

Investigative Committee of Armenia receives 12 reports on apparent electoral fraud


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The regional departments of the Investigative Committee of Armenia have received 12 reports on electoral fraud by 18:00, which contain apparent features of crime.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, 10 of the 12 reports are about double voting attempt, 1 is about violating the confidentiality of voting and 1 is about impeding the implementation of the free will of the voter.

