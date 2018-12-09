Armenia early parliamentary elections: 39.54% of voters participate in voting as of 17:00

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. 1 million 25 thousand citizens or 39.54% of voters participated in the voting of the early parliamentary elections of Armenia as of 17:00, ARMENPRESS reports Armen Smbatyan, secretary of the Central Electoral Commission, said.

During the parliamentary elections of April 2, 2017, over 1.3 million citizens or 50.93% participated in the voting as of 17:00.

According to large provincial centers and communities with more than thousand voters in the provinces, the most active voter turnout has been registered in Kapan as of now, 31.68%, and the lowest turnout was recorded in Gyumri – 18.22%.

Early parliamentary elections kicked off in Armenia on December 9. All polling stations opened at 08:00. The voting will be over at 20:00.

11 political forces - 9 parties and 2 party blocs, are participating in the elections. They are the followings: The Republican Party of Armenia, the Citizen’s Decision Socio-Democratic party, the ARF, My Step party bloc, Bright Armenia party, Christian-People’s Rebirth party, National Progress party, We party bloc, Rule of Law party, Sasna Tsrer party and Prosperous Armenia party.

The total number of eligible voters is 2 million 573 thousand 779.

