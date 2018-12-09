Ex-President LTP casts ballot

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan (in office 1991-1998) has cast his vote in the early election of parliament.

After voting, he refused to talk to the press, arguing that it will be considered campaigning.

He said he will comment on the election after the voting ends.

He only answered one question – whether he has concerns over the Artsakh issue. “Is there anyone among the Armenian people who doesn’t?”

2010 polling stations across 13 electoral districts throughout the country have opened as of 08:00, December 9, as the country is electing a new parliament.

The vote will be concluded at 20:00, and the ballot count will begin.

Nine political parties and two alliances are running for parliament.

Candidates are – Republican Party of Armenia (HHK), Citizens Decision Social-Democratic Party, ARF, aka Dashnaktsutyun, the ruling My Step Alliance, Lusavor Hayastan (Luminous Armenia) Party, Christian-People’s Rebirth Party, National Progress Party, Menk (We) Alliance, Orinats Yerkir (Rule of Law, aka Country of Law) Party and Bargavatch Hayastan (Prosperous Armenia) Party.

According to official data, 2,573,779 people are entitled to vote.

