No ballot will be lost – Pashinyan urges citizens to actively participate in elections

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who heads the list of My Step alliance participating in the snap parliamentary elections, called on the eligible voters to be active and participate in the voting, reports Armenpress.

“This time the participation is quite low compared to the number of voters in the 2017 elections as of 11:00. But this, of course, has its explanation because during the previous elections the buses and minibuses were not operating and were taking the people to the polling stations with lists. Of course, no such thing is taking place this time and cannot take place. I call on you to be active, visit the polling stations and highlight the importance of participating in the voting. I hope those who are in Armenia will visit the polling stations to make their election by contributing to holding free, fair and democratic elections”, he said on Facebook.

Pashinyan said there must be no doubt in one thing: the results of the elections will be formed based on the voting, no ballot will be lost or disappear.

“If such attempt is made, it will be strongly reacted. I once again call on our citizens to go to the polling stations. You must vote until 20:00, I hope you will not stay at home, although the weather is not favorable, but in any case all conditions are created for holding free and fair elections. Exercise your power since the power belongs to the people”, he said.

Early parliamentary elections kicked off in Armenia on December 9. All polling stations opened at 08:00. The voting will be over at 20:00.

11 political forces - 9 parties and 2 party blocs, are participating in the elections. They are the followings: The Republican Party of Armenia, the Citizen’s Decision Socio-Democratic party, the ARF, My Step party bloc, Bright Armenia party, Christian-People’s Rebirth party, National Progress party, We party bloc, Rule of Law party, Sasna Tsrer party and Prosperous Armenia party.

The total number of eligible voters is 2 million 573 thousand 779.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan