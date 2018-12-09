Snap parliamentary elections: 7.76% of voters participated in voting as of 11:00

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. 201.250 citizens or 7.76% of voters participated in the voting of the snap parliamentary elections as of 11:00, deputy chair of the Central Electoral Commission Laura Galstyan said, reports Armenpress.

During the parliamentary elections of April 2, 2017, 13.31% of voters participated in the voting as of 11:00.

66.794 out of 849.912 eligible voters in Yerevan participated in the voting.

According to large provincial centers and communities with more than thousand voters in the provinces, the most active voter turnout has been registered in Kapan as of now, 12.71%, and the lowest turnout was recorded in Akhuryan – 5.25%.

Early parliamentary elections kicked off in Armenia on December 9. All polling stations opened at 08:00. The voting will be over at 20:00.

11 political forces - 9 parties and 2 party blocs, are participating in the elections. They are the followings: The Republican Party of Armenia, the Citizen’s Decision Socio-Democratic party, the ARF, My Step party bloc, Bright Armenia party, Christian-People’s Rebirth party, National Progress party, We party bloc, Rule of Law party, Sasna Tsrer party and Prosperous Armenia party.

The total number of eligible voters is 2 million 573 thousand 779.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan