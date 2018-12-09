Early parliamentary elections being held normally at the moment – CEC

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. 1998 polling stations opened in Armenia at 08:00 for early parliamentary elections. The elections are being held normally at the moment, Tigran Mukuchyan – Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission, said, commenting on the process of elections, reports Armenpress.

“Today the voting of the snap parliamentary elections has kicked off at 08:00. 2 million 592 thousand 486 voters are included in the voters lists. 465 citizens have already fulfilled their civil duty through online voting from the period of November 30 to December 2. The results of online voting will be summed up after the voting is over in Armenia”, the CEC Chairman said.

A total of 1444 candidates are included in the election lists of parties and party blocs participating in the elections.

2010 polling stations, 12 in correctional facilities have been formed in Armenia for the voting.

All technical devices have been tested at 08:00.

505 international from 8 international and foreign organizations and 17813 local observers representing 22 local NGOs will carry out observer mission during the elections. 77 foreign nationals got a right to follow the process of the voting with the status of visitor.

1200 representatives of 70 media outlets and 80 representatives of 31 foreign media outlets will cover the elections. “At the moment the elections are being held with a normal course”.

11 political forces – 9 parties and 2 party blocs, are participating in the elections.

They are the followings: The Republican Party of Armenia, the Citizen’s Decision Socio-Democratic party, the ARF, My Step party bloc, Bright Armenia party, Christian-People’s Rebirth party, National Progress party, We party bloc, Rule of Law party, Sasna Tsrer party and Prosperous Armenia party.

