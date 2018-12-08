Rain down the firestorm: Armenian military showcases leviathan ballistic missile systems loaded with colossal firepower
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Zinuzh Media, the official news outlet of the Armenian military, has released a video showing the most powerful missile systems of the armed forces – the Iskander Ballistic Missile System and the Scud missile system.
These killing machines, loaded with a tremendous amount of firepower, are capable of raining down a colossal devastating firestorm and annihilating huge territories from several hundred kilometers away.
Below is a preview of a field exercise involving the systems.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
