Armenia and Slovakia discuss bilateral cooperation

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. During a working visit to Italy, Armenia’s caretaker FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a meeting with his Slovakian counterpart Miroslav Lajčák on December 7, the ministry said.

Mnatsakanyan offered congratulations over Slovakia’s assumption of the OSCE chairmanship and reiterated Armenia’s support to the priorities of the country’s presidency in the organization.

The sides exchanged ideas over issues concerning cooperation within the OSCE and the solution of problems that face the structure.

Both sides attached importance to steady guarantee of sovereign equality within the framework of multilateral cooperation format, the ministry said in a press release.

The Armenian-Slovakian relations were also discussed, as well as actions for enhancing cooperation.

The Armenian FM emphasized the need to implement joint projects for using the existing potential in the innovative, high tech and creative educations sectors to the fullest.

Mnatsakanyan also briefed his Slovak counterpart on the latest developments in the NK conflict settlement process, Armenia’s stance and approaches on the settlement, and in this context stressed the importance of ensuring vital security of the people – the main beneficiaries of resolution.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan