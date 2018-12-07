NSS Director informs about Robert Kocharyan’s detention

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of the Court of Appeal of the Republic of Armenia, 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has been remanded, ARMENPRESS reports Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan told RFE/RL's Armenian Service.

“By the decision of the Court of Appeal of Armenia 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has been remanded and as far as I know he is now at Yerevan-Kentron penitentiary”, Vanetsyan said.

The Court of Appeal of Armenia has decided to keep in force the decision of the court of first instance, by which former President Robert Kocharyan was remanded.

Kocharyan is charged with overturning the constitutional order of Armenia on March 1, 2008.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan