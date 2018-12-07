Pashinyan demands explanation from President of Belarus for disclosing content of CSTO closed-format session

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan demanded an explanation from President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in St. Petersburg for discussing the details of the recent CSTO closed-format session with the Azerbaijani Ambassador in Belarus, reports Armenpress.

Asked what he has told to the Belarussian President, Pashinyan stated: “If I accuse him on disclosing the content of the closed session, I think it wouldn’t be right if I also do that”.

Asked whether he was satisfied with the response of Lukashenko, Pashinyan told reporters: “The conversation satisfied me”.

