Issue of CSTO Secretary General is not solved – Russian presidential spox

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced that the issue of the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is not solved, reports Armenpress.

“This issue is not solved. Of course, the discussion of this issue during the meeting of the leaders of the EAEU states has been initiated by Alexander Lukashenko. This is a normal practice, the leader of any country can freely raise issues which he considers necessary”, Peskov told reporters, asked whether the appointment of the CSTO Secretary General has been solved.

Dmitry Peskov informed that not all were present at the negotiation table that moment. “The works will continue”.

After the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on December 6, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko told reporters that the issue of the CSTO Secretary General is solved, and the representative of Belarus will be appointed to that position. Armenian acting prime minister’s spokesperson Arman Yeghoyan denied Lukashenko’s statement, stating that the issue of the CSTO Secretary General has not been solved.

On November 2 Armenia’s Yuri Khachaturov was dismissed from the position of the CSTO Secretary General after Armenia applied to the CSTO member states to launch the process of recalling him as criminal case was filed against Khachaturov over the 2008 March 1 unrest in Yerevan.

