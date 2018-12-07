‘Spitak earthquake was a blow to our people’s potential’ – Pashinyan delivers remarks in Gyumri

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan delivered remarks at the event in Gyumri dedicated to the memory of the 1988 earthquake victims, reports Armenpress.

In his remarks Pashinyan said the earthquake was a blow to our people, but it also became a cornerstone of unity for the whole people.

“30 years ago this day the Spitak major earthquake took place the epicenter of which was in Shirakamut village. More than 25.000 citizens have been killed, nearly 500.000 remained homeless in the quake. Thousands of buildings have been destroyed. The scale of victims was just a blow to our people’s potential, the disaster was just a blow to our country’s economy and was a moral blow for our people. But this disaster also became a unique cornerstone of national unity. Millions of Armenians worldwide drew their attention to the historical homeland. Perhaps the vivid example is that of Aznavour who visited the disaster zone immediately after the earthquake, after which he remained more connected to the homeland until the end of his life. It also became a reason for a world humanitarian unity. Many peoples of the world provided their support to the Armenian people”, Pashinyan said.

According to him, 30 years after the earthquake, the term disaster zone is not eliminated yet, but its elimination is not linked only with the restoration of buildings.

“Till now by saying disaster zone we understand the housing needs of the people, the construction and opening of schools, but let us record that a major economic segment has been destroyed due to the earthquake. Therefore, by saying restoration of the disaster zone we must also understand the entire economic potential which existed in the whole territory of the disaster zone. The restoration works of the disaster zone started shortly after the earthquake, but it’s not always the case when the people’s hope, fate and optimism are being recovered in line with the restoration of buildings. By recovering the disaster zone we must return the hope and fate to the people, our key task is to overcome the psychological and civilian disaster formed after the earthquake, and I am confident that today we are moving on this path jointly”, the acting PM said.

Addressing the Armenian people and those injured in the earthquake, Pashinyan assured that everything will be very good.

