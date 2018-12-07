Pashinyan, Cabinet members honor 1988 earthquake victims in Gyumri
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Cabinet members paid tribute to the victims of the 1988 earthquake in Gyumri by laying a wreath at a memorial outside the Holy Savior’s Church (Amenaprkich).
The Cabinet held an outgoing meeting in the city and will later participate in commemoration ceremonies in honor of the 30th anniversary of the earthquake.
The Primate of the Diocese of Shirak of the Armenian Church will then serve a mass in remembrance of the victims.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
