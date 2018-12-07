Armenia’s acting FM, Montenegro’s foreign minister discuss issues of mutual interest

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s acting foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on December 6 met with minister of foreign affairs and European integration of Montenegro Srdjan Darmanović in Milan on the sidelines of the OSCE ministerial council meeting, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the two officials discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, the prospects on deepening the bilateral cooperation in various sectors, highlighting the fields of tourism, innovation and high technologies as priority directions. In the context of strengthening the political dialogue between Armenia and Montenegro, the two officials attached importance to holding regular mutual visits and political consultations between the two foreign ministries.

The acting FM introduced his counterpart on the domestic political developments in Armenia, reaffirming the government’s commitment to hold free, fair parliamentary elections that will express the will of the people.

The officials also exchanged views on the prospects on strengthening the mutual partnership in the multilateral format.

Armenia’s acting FM also touched upon the approaches and priorities of the Armenian side on the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan