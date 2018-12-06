Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs agree to meet again in the beginning of 2019

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to continue working in the direction of a peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, ARMENPRESS reports acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said in a joint statement in Milan.

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs saluted the significant decline of ceasefire regime violation cases and news about victims following the conversation between the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders in Dushanbe in the sidelines of CIS summit. The Co-chairs addressed to the sides with a petition to abide to the agreements reached in Dushanbe and take concrete measures for preparing both peoples to peace. The Co-chairs hoped that in the near future an intensive dialogue aimed at reaching concrete results between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan may resume for reaching a just and firm settlement of the conflict.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov reaffirmed their readiness to continue the intensive works aimed at de-escalating tensions and reaching a settlement of the conflict. The Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs agreed to meet once again in the beginning of 2019 under the auspices of the Minsk Group Co-chairs. The Foreign Ministers of the two countries highly appreciated the mediation efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, as well as the activities of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan