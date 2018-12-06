Missing soldier in avalanche found dead

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The soldier that was hit by an avalanche today and went missing has been found dead, defense ministry information and PR department chief Gevorg Altunyan told ARMENPRESS.

“Unfortunately, the serviceman was found dead,” he said.

He identified the victim as contractual serviceman, Sergeant Hayk Karamyan.

Four soldiers in total were involved in the incident in Sisian. Three survived and were recovered.

