Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 December

Missing soldier in avalanche found dead


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The soldier that was hit by an avalanche today and went missing has been found dead, defense ministry information and PR department chief Gevorg Altunyan told ARMENPRESS.

“Unfortunately, the serviceman was found dead,” he said.

He identified the victim as contractual serviceman, Sergeant Hayk  Karamyan.

Four soldiers in total were involved in the incident in Sisian. Three survived and were recovered.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration