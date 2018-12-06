President Sarkissian optimistic towards future of Armenian-Italian relations

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today received the delegation led by Vice President of the Senate of Italy Paola Taverna, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The delegation arrived in Armenia to observe the December 9 early parliamentary elections with the staff of the OSCE observer mission.

President Sarkissian said Armenia today is at the stage of key changes and attached importance to the progress in strengthening of democracy, expressing confidence that the elections will be held free and fair.

The sides also talked about the Armenian-Italian relations and agreed that they are developing successfully.

Armen Sarkissian said he is optimistic towards the future of the bilateral relations. He specifically highlighted the great potential existing in economic, cultural ties and the necessity to expand the cooperation. The President said some Italian companies are already operating in Armenia, some others show interest towards our country, adding that Armenia can serve as a bridge between the EU and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) due to its membership to the EAEU, which opens new opportunities for foreign businessmen and investors.

