Revision of gas price supplied to Armenia to be discussed at EAEU Supreme Economic Council session

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The issue of revising the gas price supplied to Armenia is included in the session agenda of the EAEU Supreme Economic Council, Armenia’s acting minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Garegin Baghramyan told reporters after today’s Cabinet session, reports Armenpress.

The acting minister said there are problems in the domestic pricing of gas in Armenia, and the mechanism needs to be revised.

On December 5 Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he may discuss the issue of reducing the gas price for Armenia with Russian President Vladimir Putin during today’s session of the EAEU Supreme Economic Council.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan