Government declares conscription of officer medics from military’s reserve
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia has declared conscpirtion of officers from the military reserve.
The decision was made during today’s Cabinet meeting.
Caretaker Minister of Defense said the number of conscripts will be up to 70 male medical personnel below the age of 35 registered in the officer composition of the military’s reserve. The service term will be two years.
Officers having completed the mandatory service as required by law will be demobilized by December 31.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 12:37 Government extends loan agreement term with EBRD
- 12:12 YSU, AUA to have new curriculum, government approves 2019-2020 program
- 12:10 Government grants import privileges to civilian helicopter company
- 12:06 69.4% of voters say will vote in favor of My Step alliance during upcoming elections – GALLUP poll
- 11:39 Government declares conscription of officer medics from military’s reserve
- 11:33 130 schools restored in Syria’s Aleppo after war
- 11:12 Three tax officials arrested for extortion
- 11:03 Armenia’s financial system is stable: IMF Executive Board concludes 2018 assessment
- 10:53 State Property Committee transitions completely to electronic auction system
- 10:25 Huawei founder’s daughter, CFO, arrested in Canada on U.S. warrant
- 10:18 Grand debate must be requirement by law, argues Pashinyan
- 10:15 Road condition update: Fog reported on some highways, Vardenyats Pass difficult to pass
- 10:06 Two U.S. military aircraft crash into Pacific Ocean
- 10:02 Armenia’s acting foreign minister, Azerbaijani FM agree to continue meetings in future
- 09:53 U.S. makes preparations to sail warship into Black Sea
- 09:49 French government drops fuel tax hike plan after protests
- 09:05 European Stocks - 05-12-18
- 09:04 US stocks stood at - 05-12-18
- 09:03 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-12-18
- 09:02 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 05-12-18
- 09:01 Oil Prices Up - 05-12-18
- 01:17 Live 3,5 hour TV debate for general election concludes with handshakes
- 01:02 NK conflict must be solved through international recognition of Artsakh - Pashinyan
- 00:05 Leaders of political forces participating in elections introduce their views on transitional justice
- 12.05-23:10 Meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs kicks off in Milan
- 12.05-21:59 These elections will be decisive for Armenia during upcoming 5 years and thereafter - Vigen Sargsyan
- 12.05-21:10 Pashinyan highlights clarification of obligations of CSTO member states towards one another
- 12.05-20:34 Pashinyan attends opening of factory producing household equipment
- 12.05-19:06 Nikol Pashinyan assesses publication of wiretapped audio-recording counterrevolution move
- 12.05-18:14 Pashinyan reacts to leaked wiretapped audio recording of phone talk with NSS chief
- 12.05-18:00 Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to discuss NK conflict settlement
- 12.05-17:54 It’s very important for our citizens to understand their role also in process of economic changes, says Pashinyan
- 12.05-17:42 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-12-18
- 12.05-17:41 Asian Stocks - 05-12-18
- 12.05-17:24 CSI agents scrutinize 2 hectares of mountain terrain at SU-25 crash site
14:45, 12.01.2018
Viewed 2597 times 30 mln USD invested for construction of Engineering City in Yerevan
21:24, 11.30.2018
Viewed 2355 times Armenia, German KfW bank sign grant agreement for implementing “Biodiversity and sustainable local development in Armenia” program
20:50, 11.29.2018
Viewed 2185 times President Sarkissian sends congratulatory message to newly elected Georgian President
15:49, 11.30.2018
Viewed 2159 times Russia rebuffs Azerbaijani reaction to Artsakh president’s Moscow visit
15:48, 12.01.2018
Viewed 2083 times Artsakh Ombudsman condemns Azerbaijan's actions aimed at making Arsen Baghdasaryan subject to public curiosity and propaganda tool