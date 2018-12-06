Government declares conscription of officer medics from military’s reserve

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia has declared conscpirtion of officers from the military reserve.

The decision was made during today’s Cabinet meeting.

Caretaker Minister of Defense said the number of conscripts will be up to 70 male medical personnel below the age of 35 registered in the officer composition of the military’s reserve. The service term will be two years.

Officers having completed the mandatory service as required by law will be demobilized by December 31.

