Armenia’s acting foreign minister, Azerbaijani FM agree to continue meetings in future

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s acting foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and foreign minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov agreed to continue the meetings in the future by keeping the existing dynamics based on the results of their December 5 meeting in Milan within the frames of the OSCE ministerial council, Armenia’s foreign ministry told Armenpress.

“The third meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan aimed at more thoroughly getting acquainted with each other’s positions and approaches on the peace process. And in this regard the sides carried out useful exchange of views”, the ministry said in a statement.

Before the meeting acting FM Mnatsakanyan met with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

