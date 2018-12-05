Meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs kicks off in Milan
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Under the mediation of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov have met in Milan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Facebook page of the Armenian Foreign Ministry.
Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk is also present at the meeting.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
