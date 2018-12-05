President of Artsakh visits village school

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan visited a public school of the Tsovategh village in the country’s Martuni region to view the conditions of the school and the education process, Sahakyan’s Office said.

“The Head of the State expressed gratitude to the Foundation for Future Generations established by adviser to the Artsakh Republic President, Academician Grigory Gabrielyants for providing modern technical equipment to the school noting that modernization of the rural school network is among the main directions of developing the education sphere in the republic”, Sahakyan’s Office said in a press release.

